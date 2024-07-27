Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars The Acolyte Jedi Master Vernestra Rowh

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Acolyte Vernestra Rowh action figure at San Diego Comic Con.

The 6-inch Jedi Master Vernestra Rowh figure features soft goods elements but misses her whip-lightsaber.

Pre-orders for the Vernestra Rowh figure start today at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, shipping in Fall 2024.

The figure comes in window box packaging with a design faithful to the Star Wars: The Acolyte series on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte had an explosive finale, leading to some answers for our "twins" as well as new questions. While most of the cast did not make it through the entire season, one of those Jedi Masters did with Vernestra Rowh. Vernestra has played quite a part throughout the Star Wars: The High Republic stories. This Jedi Master seemingly has her own dark secrets as well as a brand new The Acolyte The Black Series figure from Hasbro. Venestra Roth has been faithfully crafted from the Disney+ show with some soft good elements. Sadly, she will not come with her whip-lightsaber like we saw in the show but a standard purple lightsaber. This is not all bad, as we are getting a brand new Jedi Master to add to our growing High Republic collection. Pre-orders for Master Rowh are set to arrive today on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers at 5 PM EST for $24.99 with a Fall 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2025). A high-ranking Jedi, Vernestra Rwoh investigates the strange occurrences surrounding Osha Aniseya and Master Sol, concerned of what they might portend. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh from the STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE live-action series on Disney+. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Features a soft goods robe and comes with a Lightsaber™ accessory."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!