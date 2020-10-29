The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs Hits 13,000 Backers

Star Wars fans have done it once again as the Hasbro HasLabs The Mandalorian campaign for the Razor Crest hits 13,000 backers. This achievement has unlocked four special carbonate blocks that can be equipped into the back of the ship. These carbonite blocks are modeled after the first episode of Season 1 and will be a great addition to The Mandalorian ship. Hasbro also has given fans an updated look at the Razor Crest with the first painted model and figures. This bucket of bolts looks amazing, and with that soft goods Mandalorian figure, it is a real treat. Make sure you check out all of the updated pictures below, as it might sway your opinion on dishing out the $350 for this bad boy. No official announcement has been made just yet, but Hasbro did update the HasLabs campaign with two more unlocks. This means that more rewards are incoming to help push that backer limit even further.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres tomorrow, so the Mando hype will be back on. These next unlockables could be related to the first episode of the second season, so that might be why nothing has been shown just yet. This massive Star Wars ship will be an amazing piece for any fan of The Mandalorian, and with fans getting a Vintage Collection Beskar Mando and The Child, it's one collectible you will not want to miss. Join the HasLabs campaign here, and it is set to close on November 9th, 2020.

"This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."





The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide



"These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit."