Hasbro Pulse Con 2020 Day 2 Panels Revealed

Pulse Con 2020 is setting up to be one of the biggest virtual cons of the year and we can't wait to watch it. Hasbro has already revealed an amazing list of celebrity guest stars from big Star Wars voice actors, John Cena, an actual Ghostbuster, and many more. There will even be some performances from iconic bands like Fall Out Boy and Tenacious D. We have recently seen the day one panel for the Pulse Con and now we get day two panels revealed to us. Just like day one, they will take place between 11 AM and 5 PM EST and will take place on Saturday, September 26th. This day will be just as packed as the first one as we dive deeper into some iconic Hasbro figure lines and kicking things off first is the true American hero G.I. Joe! From new items, development process, upcoming characters, and more, G.I. Joe fans will not want to miss this event. We still around in the 80s as Transformers panels up next with voices of the characters up first. We then get War for Cybertron Kingdom toy reveals that many fans will some huge surprises in store. Things then get paranormal as a three-part Ghostbuster panel begins with Q&A with a real Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson and we get behind the scenes of the making of Kenner The Real Ghostbusters retro toys. Things then end with a look into the future with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and what is to come with the figures. The final set of panels has us mouthing int action with figure reveals and behind the scenes look at Power Rangers Beast Morphers. Each panel will be packed with fans and Hasbro's Pulse Con will be one event collectors won't want to miss.

Day 2 Pulse Con will be packed and we will be tuning in the whole time and check online for exclusives here. We are definitely looking forward to seeing what is around the corner for the G.I. Joe Classified Series. This new figure line is probably one of the hottest series of 2020 with a lot of collectors continuously hunting for these reimagined 80s characters. With the recent exclusive release of the Cobra Trooper at Target, fans are hoping on for an army building wide release soon. Fingers as crossed for some big news with Ghostbusters, Transformers, Power Rangers as well and who knows maybe there will be some pre-orders going up not too long after. Check out all the panel information below and find out what ones suits your viewing needs.

G.I. JOE PANEL. Panelists: Hasbro G.I. Joe Brand Team. Even more news and reveals are waiting for you during the G.I. Joe event at Hasbro's PulseCon! Tune in and be the first to see new items, find out which characters will be launched next, and get a peek inside our development process directly from our team. And if knowing is half the battle, you're going to want to join in for G.I. Joe trivia and show off your expertise. Plus a special message from Henry Golding, star of the upcoming film Snake Eyes. Don't miss all this plus other fun surprises we've got up our sleeves! YO JOE!

Transformers Panels

THE VOICES THAT INSPIRED GENERATIONS OF TRANSFORMERS FANS! Panelists: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Ben from Hasbro Transformers Brand Team. The powerful voices behind many of the most iconic characters – the heroic Autobot Optimus Prime and the villainous Decepticons Megatron & Soundwave – come together as friends and share stories around the legacy they have helped create. With more than 30 years of Transformers voice acting history and decades of friendship, this talented duo will fill the air with untold stories and glimpses behind the microphone of some of the most memorable recording sessions.

GHOSTBUSTERS PANEL

Join us as we celebrate the Ghostbusters franchise in a three-part panel filled with HUGE surprises and reveals!

Part 1: Classic Ghostbusters. Panelists: Ernie Hudson, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team. We'll begin by celebrating the iconic 1984 film. Tune in for ghostly surprises, classic toy news, and a visit from a very special guest: Ernie Hudson, otherwise known as Winston Zeddemore from Ghostbusters! Get ready to hear him answer your fan questions!

Power Rangers Panels:

HASBRO POWER RANGERS PANEL . Panelists: Hasbro Power Rangers Brand Team. Join us for the Power Ranger Brand Panel, featuring morphinomenal news and brand announcements across new Power Ranger's product. Be the first to see new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures and other products yet to hit shelves, as well as sneak peeks of upcoming items. All of this exciting news will be followed by a Q&A with the design, sculpting, creative, and marketing teams from Hasbro. Go Go Power Rangers!

