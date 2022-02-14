Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan

The Book of Boba Fett finally had its season finale, and it was an all around great way to show the return of this badass bounty hunter. The series did introduce us to a new assortment of Star Wars characters from cyborgs, Twi'lek's, and a badass Wookie. Black Krrsantan made his live-action debut this time as he was pulled from the Marvel Comics pages of the 2015 Darth Vader #1. This badass Wookie gladiator showed had his time to shine and featured a new bulky look, black hair, and design that made him stand out compared to Chewbacca. However, someone should have told Hasbro that as they have revealed their newest comic book inspired figure with Star Wars: The Black Series Black Krrsantan. Coming in window packaging with a flap, this Wookie is making its way to your action figure collection but in a terrible way.

As you can see above, the upcoming Black Krrsantan figure is literally a repainted Chewbacca body and a newly sculpted head. His bulky design was skipped over for some reason, even though it is shown on the packaging making this figure's faults stand out even more. This once deadly Doctor Aphra crew member is sadly ruined by Hasbro's rush to give collectors a figure for this new fan-favorite character. Hasbro's Star Wars team is all about repaints and releases, and it shows, which is sad as the Star Wars landscape has some very colorful characters. Pre-orders for this figure are set to go up for pre-order at Fan Channel retailers like Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth. He is set at a $28 price tag, and as usual, he is not expected to release until Spring 2023, so hopefully, this gives Hasbro plenty of time to fix this massive character designer error.