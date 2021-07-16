Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Transformers Covert Agent Ravage Figure

Hasbro has been slowly revealing their summer convention exclusives preparing fans to save up for some amazing collectibles. later this year. This time it's the Transformers who are getting their reveals with a celebration towards Beast Wars with this special 2-pack set. The PulseCon 2021 exclusive will feature the classic Predacon/Decepticon jaguar know as Ravage in all his glory. Both Ravage jaguar mode and classic cassette mode are utilized in this set, with both bots transforming into their retrospective units with simple steps. This is a fun convention exclusive that Beast Wars fans will not want to miss out on going their Transformers collection. The Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage will be priced at $44.99. He is set to release in November 2021, and orders will arrive along with other PulseCon 2021 exclusive later this year right here.

"Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: November 1, 2021). Decepticons forever! In celebration of 25 years of the iconic Beast Wars: Transformers animated series, fans can add this 2-pack to their collection, featuring the classic Predacon/Decepticon jaguar, Ravage! Ravage may have been reformatted into a Predacon, but after watching a secret message from his long-dead Decepticon leader, he realizes where his allegiances lie."

"This pack is inspired by the scene where Ravage joins the Predacons, converts into his former mini cassette mode, and leaps into the Transwarp Cruiser's tape recorder. This pack includes a 5.5-inch Deluxe COVERT AGENT RAVAGE figure that converts from robot to jaguar mode in 20 steps and a 1.5-inch Micromaster DECEPTICONS FOREVER RAVAGE figure that converts from jaguar to mini cassette mode in 4 steps. Pose out with 2 pistol weapon accessories and 2 blast effects and decorate DECEPTICONS FOREVER RAVAGE in cassette mode with the included G1-inspired stickers. Remake the classic Beast Wars: Transformers scene with package art inspired by the command deck of the Transwarp Cruiser that Ravage captains. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada & UK in Fall 2021."

