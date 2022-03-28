Hasbro Reveals Fortnite Victory Royale Series Meowscles Ghost Variant

We live in a society that is dominated by franchises, so it is hard to make a toy line really stand out. One thing that I have really appreciated in the past couple of years of the collection is originality. When Hasbro acquired the toy rights to Fortnite, I was very intrigued as they gave us more quality than the previous toy lines for the hit battle royale game. These 6" figures have been excellent in details, articulation, accessories, and of course, originality. Whether you need fodder for your toy photography, love the game, or just love a specific character design, then this line is for you. The newest figure is released as a Walmart exclusive with the return of Meowscles. Stepping away from the Deluxe set, Meowscles is back with a new white variant and features neon 2 guns and yarn Back Bling. This figure will be a fun addition to your Fortnite Victory Royale line, and pre-orders for him are live right here for $24.97.

"Ready up! The Victory Royale Series takes Fortnite figures to the next level with highly poseable and detailed designs based on fan-favorite character outfits from the Fortnite video game. You never know who is gonna drop into your collection next, but always remember to thank your bus driver."

"Meowscles drops off the Battle Bus and glides into the Victory Royale Series! This 6-inch action figure shows the popular character outfit in his Ghost style with game-level deco and details. Comes with Feline Fun Back Bling, Hula Meowscles figurine, and 2 Hop Rock Dualies weapon accessories. Pose out the Meowscles (Ghost) figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance Emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Warning: Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years."

