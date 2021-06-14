Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series

During the last Star Wars live stream event, Hasbro ended the stream with a new lineup of Pipeline The Black Series figure reveals. Pipeline reveals are basically a list of figures that Hasbro is confirming are in the works. They do not have any prototypes or 3D renderings just but are letting collectors know who is coming in the future. This time, six Star Wars: The Black Series were revealed with figures coming from Rogue One, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian is the biggest presence in this reveal, with the confirmation of some long-overdue figures that made their appearances in Season 2. The list of confirmed figures are:

Rogue One – Jedha Patrol Stormtrooper

Return of the Jedi – Bib Fortuna

The Mandalorian – Miggs Mayfeld in Tanktrooper Disguise

The Mandalorian – Fennec Shand

The Mandalorian – Nomad Boba Fett

The Mandalorian – Cobb Vanth

The biggest reveals here are the upcoming additions from The Mandalorian with Cobb, Fennec, Miggs, and Boba. Star Wars fans were in for a real treat as no one really knew what each episode of The Mandalorian would consist of. This has lead to a very limited selection of collectibles of the widely popular series, with a lot of Beskar and The Child concepts used over and over. Finally, it looks like we will get some of the new characters from the show and with all of the first figure debuts, which is great. I am most excited to see what Hasbro does with Cobb Vanth as they sculpt that weathered Boba Fett armor for this sheriff. The Return of Boba will also be a great figure, showing us a different Boba design than ever before as he survives the harsh weather of Tattooine. I expect we will see renderings or full figures reveals in the Fall during another Hasbro Star Wars live stream; who are you looking forward to the most?