Hasbro Reveals Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Ninjetti Figures

Hasbro continues to expand their Power Rangers Lightning Collection as they reveal two new figures on the way. Originally seen in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, the Rangers are wielding the power of the Ninja once again. The Ninjetti power was later incorporated into the third season of the Power Ranger TV Series. Hasbro has revealed that new Lightning Collection Ninjetti figures are on the way as Billy and Adam get their new power. Both figures are set as Target exclusives, with both Black Ranger and Blue Ranger outfitted in new ninja gear. Adam and Billy will come with three interchangeable heads showing from fully masked to unmasked head sculpts. They will also get swappable hands, a power effect, priced at $24.99 each, with no release date set at the moment.

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury."

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, and extra heads, and extra hands.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

This figure features accessories and alternate heads with detailing inspired by the season 3 of the TV series

The Adam Park Black Ranger toy includes ninja scarf accessory, power blast effect accessory, alternate heads, and alternate hands

The Power Rangers gain ninja powers when their original Power Coins are destroyed

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

