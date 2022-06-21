Hasbro Reveals Mystique as Next Marvel Legends X-Men Animated Figure

Hasbro has stepped away from using plastic for most of its packaging, and it has been noticeable. That iconic window-style packaging is going away with a new push for more artistic designs. One of the best lines to showcase the right way to do it has been the Marvel Legends X-Men: The Animated Series line. These figures are pulled straight from the 90's cartoon with cel-shading deco that any fan will fall in love with. The packaging has been all VHS focused, giving up some incredible X-Men artwork. It looks like Hasbro has revealed their newest figure with the next villain in the line-up: Mystique.

This assassin is packed with impressive detail, and an iconic look straight from the animated X-Men series. She will come with an extra pair of hands, a pistol, a rifle, and a baby! This is a fun figure all around and the artwork on the VHS Marvel Legends box will be an excellent displayable piece. So far, we have Wolverine, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Mr. Sinister, Storm, Morph, and a fun TV packaged Mojoverse set. I am sure we will be getting more figures in the future, giving us new and updated X-Men figures. I hope we can at least get a new Cyclops and Professor X in the coming months as well as some love for Beast, Gambit, and Rogue. Pre-orders for the VHS Marvel Legends Mystique are set to drop in Summer 2022 and be sure to lock down some of the other figures right here.

"The next reveal in the Marvel Legends X-Men 90s Animated Series collection is…Marvel's Mystique! Featuring unique sculpting and deco to recreate the classic looks in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic 90s X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers! Pre-order for this figure will begin later this summer on Hasbro Pulse!"