Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster

We enter the world of Transformers Shattered Glass once again as Hasbro celebrates Transformers Tuesday. The Hasbro Pulse Exclusive line continues as Blaster has arrived. In this universe, the Autobots are the bad guys, and the Decepticons are the good ones. This twist is fantastic, and it shows your favorite heroes in a new sinister light, and Blaster is ready to be bad. He will convert into his cassette player mode in 20 steps. Micromaster will also be included with his cassette transformation and will fit inside Blaster. This deadly communications expert will come with a blaster and feature his Transformers Shattered Glass design. The figure will include a copy of IDW's new Transformers Shattered Glass comic, but with an Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover.

This line of Shattered Glass bots has been fantastic, and I can't wait to see them all together. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Autobot Blaster is priced a $41.99 and set to release in November 2022. Pre-orders are already live and fans can find him here. Be on the lookout for some of the other Hasbro Pulse exclusive Shattered Glass bots to finish your collection.

"Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what?"

"Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Includes: Autobot Blaster figure, Autobot Rewind Micromaster figure, blaster accessory, and instructions."

Part of the Shattered Glass Collection

Voyager Class figure

Figure depicts the ruthless Autobot Decepticon communications expert, Blaster, with deco and details inspired by the Shattered Glass universe

Converts from robot to cassette player mode in 20 steps

Features purple Autobot logo and comes with a blaster accessory

Includes Autobot Rewind Micromaster figure that converts from robot to cassette mode in 8 steps

Comes with the second of a 5-issue IDW Shattered Glass miniseries with a Hasbro Pulse exclusive variant cover you can only get with the figure, featuring spot UV

Figure scale: 7 inches

Ages 8 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard — Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.

