Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: TVC Escape from Order 66 Ahsoka/ Droid Set

Get ready to Escape from Order 66 as Hasbro has unveiled their latest retailer exclusive Star Wars: The Vintage Collection set

Hasbro is taking fans back to the end of The Clone Wars with a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection multipack. Ahsoka Tano is back and must now escape from the Clone Troopers that once protected her as Order 66 has been executed. Releasing as an Amazon Exclusive, collectors will find four impressive The Vintage Collection figures all inside 0one box. Each figure will have its own card back design, featuring artwork right from The Clone Wars. Kicking off this set is Ahsoka Tano, who is back in her Siege of Mandalore design along with three faithful droids. Helping her escape the Starship are R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep), and RG-G1 (G-G). Each astromech has its own unique design and will be a fun companion for any intergalactic mission.

Just like the special edition Star Wars sets that Kenner released back in the day, this set features just that for The Clone Wars fans. From four Republic astromech to the one and only Ahsoka Tano, this set captures her escape for Order 66 nicely. Star Wars fans can find this The Clone Wars multipack exclusive at Amazon which is priced at $69.99. The Force comes to fan's collections in July 2024.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Escape from Order 66

"This Star Wars: The Clone Wars figure set includes Ahsoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore) and three trusty droids: R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep), and RG-G1 (G-G). Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

INCLUDES 4 FIGURES: Build out the iconic scene from the series with figures of Ahsoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore), R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep) and RG-G1 (G-G)

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Featuring high-quality sculpt and design, these figures look fantastic on display and let fans recreate scenes with faithfulness to entertainment

KENNER-INSPIRED CARDBACK PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, each figure features Kenner branding and package design with a VC Number for collectability

A DARING ESCAPE: When Order 66 was enacted, Clone Captain Rex turned on his friend and former Jedi Ahsoka Tano — but with the help of a few brave droids, Ahsoka removed Clone Captain Rex's inhibitor chip just in time

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!