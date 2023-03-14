Hasbro Unveils the Return of Marvel Studios Star-Lord Replica Helmet Take to the stars and unleash your outlaw side as Hasbro reveals the return of there replica Star-Lord electronic helmet

It is time to take to the stars as Hasbro is bringing back a previous Marvel Legends Electronic replica. Just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Star-Lord helmet is back and ready for action. This helmet features sound effects as well s LED light-up eyes to complete the whole style of this outlaw. The previous version has Bluetooth elements allowing for Star-Lord fans to link up music to it. It is unclear if that feature is included, but this version is getting a $31.99 up-charge compared to its release years ago, giving it a $131.99 price tag. Head to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in style with this Star-Lord helmet, and pre-orders are live right here. Fans will be able to bring this beauty home in April 2023, and be sure to snag up the whole GOTG Marvel Legends wave as well to finish your collection.

Become an Outlaw with Hasbro's Latest Replica Helmet

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STAR-LORD PREMIUM ELECTRONIC ROLE PLAY HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Spring 2023). Peter Quill blasts into intergalactic action as the blaster-wielding, music-blasting hero, Star-Lord-complete with the helmet essential to his adventures across space. MARVEL LEGENDS proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Role Play Helmet, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Star-Lord's helmet as it appears throughout its appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"Featuring movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential MARVEL LEGENDS ROLE PLAY item for your collection! Trigger the movie-inspired light and sound FX and imagine taking on the galaxy's greatest foes! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. The Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Role Play Helmet will be available for pre-order on March 14 at 1p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers. Requires 3 AA batteries, batteries not included."