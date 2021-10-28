Hasbro Unveils X-Men Animated Mr.Sinister Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is not slowing down their reveals as they announced a whole new slew of figures last night during the Pulse Premium 1027 event. One of my favorite reveals gives us yet another figure from Hasbro's upcoming X-Men: The Animated Series Marvel Legends line. Things get villainous this time as Mr. Sinister is joining the series with another Hasbro Pulse exclusive figure. Coming straight out of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, Mr. Sinister features cel-shaded deco and will also come in the new VHS packaging. Hasbro is trying to go for a greener future, and these VHS designs are the perfect way to integrate windowless packaging with some incredible artwork.

These 90s designs are just all-around a fantastic idea and are the best way to give fans some reissued figures with some slight modifications. From the VHS packaging to the cel-shaded deco, these will be must have X-Men collectibles and are worthy Hasbro Pulse exclusives. This new X-Men: The Animated Series Marvel Legends are not set to release until May – June 2022. Hasbro has mentioned we will contour to see this line throughout 2022, giving Marvel fans a whole bookcase of VHS cases to display. Mr. Sinister is priced at $26.99 (like the rest of the animated line) and can be found for pre-order right here. To me my X-Men!

"The twisted geneticist Mr. Sinister seeks to create the perfect mutant lifeform. His chosen test subjects: Jean Grey and Cyclops! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

CLASSIC ANIMATED MR. SINISTER: The near-indestructible mad scientist of the X-Men: The Animated Series steps out of the shadows and into Marvel Legends!

INSPIRED BY THE X-MEN ANIMATED SERIES: This 6-inch scale Mr. Sinister figure features unique sculpting and cel-shaded deco to recreate the character's menacing animated appearance!

VIDEO CASSETTE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Marvel Legends Mr. Sinister figure comes in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic 90s X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for more Marvel Legends X-Men action figures inspired by the classic animated series, including Wolverine, Storm, and Jean Grey (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Figure scale: 6 inches