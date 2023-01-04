Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Figures Revealed

This year is going to be a big one for Dungeons & Dragons fans as the first live-action film arrives. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks incredible, and it will take fans into this magical realm with new eyes. A big film like this will obviously be getting collectibles, and Hasbro has taken that responsibility under its wing. It looks like some of the new figures have started to arrive online as the Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive debuts. Some new characters from the upcoming film join the line, and the Half-Elf Sorcerer Simon starts off the line.

Coming in at 6" tall, these figures will feature the new windowless packaging with some great art on the front. Not a lot of accessories are included with him, but he is nicely detailed despite the odd likeness issues. It is hard to know how this new line with hold up until they are in hand, but they will be fun to collect. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collectors and fans can snag up these figures today and now for $24.99 right here. Stay tuned for more members of the team as they arrive.

New Dungeons & Dragons Collectibles Await with Hasbro

"OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. This 6-inch scale, premium Simon action figure is part of the action figures and collectibles inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D."

6-INCH SCALE SIMON ACTION FIGURE: Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation for your display or play adventures

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSRIES: D&D dice are the D&D accessories of choice for boring humans, but this Sorcerer comes with the items befitting his class

INSPIRED BY THE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE: Simon is a Half-Elf Sorcerer, and a descendant of the great Wizard Elminster Aumur

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Is part of the many realms of D&D, the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.