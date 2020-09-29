Star Wars The Child Getting Vintage Collection Figure for HasLabs

Star Wars fans are ready to blast off to a galaxy far, far away as the 8,000 backer goal has been reached. This backer goal is for the recently announced Razor Crest crowdfunding campaign from Hasbro on HasLabs. The iconic ship from The Mandalorian is ready to take off as it was set to be fully funded at 6,000 backers but supposed that and hit the next goal of 8,000 unlocking the escape pod attachment. As Star Wars fans surpass that 8,000 Hasbro has a new unlockable bounty for fans if the campaign hits 10,000 backers. If fans can hit that 10K mark, we will be getting the first ever The Child Vintage Collection figure. He will be appearing in his end of season 1 look with pram and all. The Child has gained massive amounts of popularity since the show's debut so of course, the final unlockable tier is Baby Yoda and all his glory. It is possible that this will be the only way to get The Child in Vintage form or they will release another version later on for the general public. Star Wars collectors can fund the HasLabs campaign at $350 for the Razor Crest, the campaign is open until November 9th, and fans can find it here. Make sure you get your orders in before the end as this ship will surely be a very hot collectible after its release. The Child is heading our way so get your bounties in order as the Razor Crest is ready for liftoff.

Explore the Outer Rim with the Razor Crest with The Child

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Razor Crest

*Limit of 5 per transaction.

HasLab is back with another exciting new creation – the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest.

If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest vehicle

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape

This crowdfund project will run from September 25th, 2020 to 11:59pm ET on November 9th, 2020. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021.

"The Specs – This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

"These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit."

"Join the Hunt – The Razor Crest is going to be an iconic addition to the Star Wars Vintage Collection… and to your shelves. It can only be funded if we reach 6,000 backers by November 9, 2020. But we don't want to stop there. We have 2 tiers to unlock once we reach our initial backer goal! If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021. Join us for this incredible opportunity as we bring the latest piece of Star Wars history into the Vintage Collection. This is the way!"