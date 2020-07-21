Hasbro Gives an Update on the Marvel Legends Sentinel HasLabs Figure

As the Hasbro HasLabs Sentinel crowdfunded figure hits over 11,000, they have given fans an update on the figure. This massive Sentinel was fully funded in roughly three days, which is quite remarkable. Hasbro has stated that there will only be three tier unlocks in total. Hasbro has announced that they have included a secondary tentacle that will be attached to his hand to please fans for the great success. They have gone on to say that no more tier will sadly be included, but instead, the rest of the day will unlock behind the scenes footage of the making of this figure. For the amount of detail, size, and included accessories, this is already one hell of a figure that will please many fans.

The X-Men Marvel Legends Sentinel is priced at $350 and still up for backing here. Hasbro has even opened up pre-orders for some overseas fans with you can find here. They will stay open until August 24th, so make sure you get your order in before it is too late. They are not set to ship out until Fall 2021, so fans will sadly have to be patient to get their hands on it. Check out the full updated news of the Hasbro HasLabs Sentinel below:

The Hasbro Sentinel HasLabs Fully Funded

"To all the amazing Marvel Legends fans – THANK YOU for the most uncanny launch week in HasLab history! We were blown away by all the support and did not anticipate the project to be where it stands now after only one week – 100% funded with all 3 tiers unlocked and over 11,000 total backers."

"We want to apologize for any confusion around the communication of the tier unlocks. There were a total of 3 planned tiers at 7,000, 8,000 and 9,000 backers. We outlined this during the July 10th reveal and livestream. However, we recognize that the online product page copy was phrased less clearly. At Hasbro Pulse, fans come first. We certainly hope that all Sentinel backers are still as excited as we are, but if any backers are having second thoughts, please refer to the crowdfund cancellation & refund policy. Payments have not yet been processed."

"Late last week, the Sentinel crowdfund launched in Europe through Zavvi.com and we are working to finalize plans for additional countries. As a thank you to all the passionate Marvel Legends fans around the world, we are adding a SECOND tentacle accessory to the package. Now each backer of the 26.3-inch tall Sentinel will receive two 18-inch bendy wire tentacle accessories perfect for play or display."

"So, what's next for the next 35 days? We'll be bringing you behind the scenes content and other development updates to take you on the journey of bringing this mutant-hunting monstrosity to life. Stay tuned!"