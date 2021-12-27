Heal Your LEGO City with the New LEGO City Hospital Set

Master Builders are in for a real treat as LEGO contours to expand their impressive LEGO City series plays set. The Hospital has been brought to life that features 12 mini figures and has 816 pieces. The three story building will feature a helicopter pad with rescue helicopter and ambulance included. The LEGO City Hospital will also have a kids playroom, MRI scan room, WC, and a maternity ward. The set does have 12 mini figures that will include some characters from the popular LEGO City Adventures TV series. This whole set is very well done with a great set of creativity that can be explored through the world of LEGO. Road plates will also be included allowing collectors to connect this Hospital set to other LEGO City set to build up your own custom city. Priced at $119.99, this set is expended to go up for pre-order on January 1, 2022 and they will be found right here.

"This LEGO® City Hospital (60330) toy playset is packed with inspiring features for imaginative play, including a front desk with kids' playroom, maternity ward, WC, and an MRI scan room. The set also includes an ambulance and rescue helicopter and comes with Road Plates for connection to other LEGO sets, plus 12 minifigures, including four characters from the LEGO City Adventures TV series. This LEGO construction set includes a step-by-step printed building guide and interactive digital building instructions for kids aged seven and up. Available in the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets, this intuitive digital guide comes with cool zoom and rotates tools that allow kids to visualize each model from all angles as they build."

LEGO® City hospital playset for kids aged 7+ – The LEGO City Hospital (60330) playset is packed with details for imaginative play

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a multi-room toy hospital, ambulance, and rescue helicopter, plus 12 minifigures including four characters from the LEGO® City Adventures TV series

Designed for creative play – The toy ambulance has room for the included stretcher and kids can slide minifigure patients in and out of the MRI scanner

A gift for budding doctors and nurses – This LEGO® toy can be given as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day surprise for kids aged 7 and up

Dimensions – When built, the toy hospital building measures over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep

Includes LEGO® minifigure accessories – This hospital playset comes with lots of minifigure accessories for imaginative play, including a medical cast, syringe and a wheelchair