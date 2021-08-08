Here Are All the New Funko Soda Vinyls Reveals for Fundays 2021

Funko ended their mighty FunKon event with some brand new reveals to showcase some upcoming releases. Of course, you can not have new reveals without at last covering Funko Soda as five new vinyls are on the way. Each of these vinyls will be limited edition and will come with a chase, but Funko has yet to reveals their edition size or packaging pictures. However, we did get a glimpse at both strand and chase variants of each figure which will consist of:

DC Comics – Aquaman with Aquaman Metallic Chase Variant

Godzilla – Godzilla with Electric Glow (Night Lights) Chase Variant

Universal Television – Underdog with Shoe Shine Boy Alter-Ego Chase Variant

Killer Klowns from Outer Space – Spikey with Black Light Chase Variant

Turner Entertainment – Popeye with Popeye in White Sailor Suit featuring Twisty Arm Punch Chase Variant

This is another great selection of Funko Soda for Funko to release with some fun releases from all over the board. Of this set, Underdog and Popeye are my favorite design as the carton and animated styles really bring them to life. Plus, both Chase Variants are very well executed by giving collectors some truly unique sculpts that dedicated fans will want to own. Godzilla, Killer Clowns, and Aquaman all do bring something fun to the table but just seems so out of place. The Black Light Chase designs are starting to pick up, so getting one for the Horror line will make Spikey a hot item for horror fans. All of these Funko Soda Vinyl figures are supposably set for a 2021 release, but pre-order information is unknown at the moment. I am curious what the additions sizes on them will be, and I would not be surprised if both Popeye and Underdog were released as Funko Shop exclusives with a low edition size later on this year.