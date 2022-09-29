Here is Hasbro Pulse Con's 2022 Full Panel and Schedule This Weekend

Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 is arriving this weekend, and it will be filled with plenty of new toy news. Pulse Con is an annual online event that showcases new reveals, announcements, line progression, giveaways, celebrities, and more. Most of your favorite Hasbro toy brands will get their very own panel on September 30th and October 1st, 2022. These include mainline franchises like G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Marvel Legends, and Transformers, as well as others like Fortnite, Power Rangers, and Magic the Gathering. However, some of the newly announced lines will also be making an appearance, like the new line of 6" figures Starting Lineup will get its own panel. That is not all either either as Hasbro's long-awaited line of Indiana Jones action figures is also getting showcased this Saturday! This is a panel I am greatly looking forward too, let's just hope the first wave of figures isn't just five different Indiana's. Collectors can check out the entire panel line-up below, and you will be able to watch it live starting at 11 AM EST here. Pulse Con Exclusives have already been revealed, so be on the lookout for those items dropping with limited edition figures for Star Wars, G.I.Joe, and Transformers.

Friday, September 30 – Day 1: Pre-Show starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Marvel: Join Marvel product experts from Hasbro for exciting reveals and announcements during the 2022 Pulse Con Marvel Legends Series panel. This year's panel promises never-before-seen Marvel figures from Hasbro, and will feature Hasbro's Ryan Ting, Dan Yun and Dwight Stall, as well as special guests, Johnny Gargano and Brian Hoyer, as panelists to discuss exciting news around the popular Marvel Legends product line from Hasbro.

Transformers: Join the Hasbro Transformers Franchise, Marketing, and Design teams as we reveal the next evolution of Transformers: Legacy. Get ready for a fusion of your favorite Transformers characters into the next phase of the Transformers Generations line. We're bringing you the next figure in the Shattered Glass collection, and we have to say… he's a pretty rad dude. The exclusive reveals continue as we roll out the origin story of one of the most legendary bots on Cybertron.

Power Rangers: You won't want to miss this one, Ranger Nation! The Hasbro Pulse Con Power Rangers panel is packed full of news, sneak peeks and reveals brought to you by the Power Rangers team and some very special guests. Tune in for all the latest from the second half of "Power Rangers Dino Fury" season 29… and beyond. This panel is truly going to be morphinominal!

Starting Lineup: The wait is over. Starting Lineup is back off the bench after 22 years, and we're back like you've never seen before! Join the team as we talk you through the thrilling relaunch, featuring our Series 1 NBA figures!

Fortnite: Ready up, #Fortnite fans! Before you hop off the Battle Bus, join the Hasbro Pulse Con Fortnite Victory Royale Series panel as we explore epic exclusive content, news and reveals brought to you by the Fortnite team themselves, joined by some super special guests.

Saturday, October 1- Day 2: Starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

G.I. JOE: It's time again! Join the G.I. JOE team with a new series of top secret, exciting reveals from the Classified Series. After that, get to know even more with an exclusive interview from legendary Real American Hero creator Larry Hama. Let's go, Joe!

Avalon Hill: Hasbro Pulse Con is kicking off the Heroscape HasLab as panelists give a broad overview of the new story of Heroscape and deep dive into lore and product offerings (miniatures and terrain pieces). After the panel ends, the conversation continues on the Avalon Hill discord server! Gather your forces, gamers, because the next adventure is coming soon! Join the Avalon Hill team plus a very special guest, the panel will focus on the big gaming news this fall: the return of HEROSCAPE as our next HasLab crowdfunding campaign!

Magic: The Gathering: Past, present, and future collide as members of the creative and design teams reveal secrets from the upcoming Brothers' War expansion, a new Secret Lair and a partnership that will roll out sooner than you may think! Attendees will get a first look at previews from Brothers' War, and maybe just a bit more as Magic kicks off its 30th anniversary celebration.

Indiana Jones: Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss, for the first time, the newly announced Indiana Jones product line, celebrating the classic films. Attendees will get an in-depth look at the products arriving to the line in 2023.

Star Wars: During this panel, fans can join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they talk about the popular Star Wars line from Hasbro, including the Black Series and the Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises…