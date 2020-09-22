New Alien Xenomorph Warriors Figures Coming Soon from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys continues to expand their hive of Aliens collectibles in there at 1:18 scale figure line. They have announced two new and upcoming aliens that will be perfect for your growing collection. Crawling out of first is the Headshot Alien comic straight from the 1986 film Aliens. With high amounts of detail, great articulation and has the figure standing at roughly 4.5" tall. The Xenomorph is shown with its head exploding having it be perfect cannon fodder for our hive army. On the hunt next is the 4.5" Xenomorph Brown Alien Warrior. Just like the head exploder, we see a return to the 1986 Aliens film for this 1/18th scale figure which is a nice blast from the past. Each warrior serves its purpose and Hiya Toys really nailed the detail on each that any fan can fall in love with.

The Aliens franchise is very near and dear to my heart and I absolutely love what Hiya Toys has been doing by expanding the creatures from the films. I am not the biggest fan of the head exploder head but it will work well when paired with some of the human 1/18 scale figures. Both of these Hiya Toys Aliens figures will be PX Exclusive and one of the best places to get yours would be your local comic shop. However, pre-orders can also be found online and can be located here. Each one will cost $19.99 and don't forget to check out some of the other Aliens and Predator figures coming soon from Predators, Alien Vs Predator, and much more.

"ALIENS HEADSHOT ALIEN WARRIOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the 1986 film Aliens, Hiya Toys presents this Exquisite Mini 1/18-scale Headshot Alien Warrior! Featuring a high level of articulation with movie accurate details, this super articulated, and super gross, figure stands about 4 1/2″ tall and comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box.

"ALIENS BROWN ALIEN WARRIOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the 1986 film Aliens, Hiya Toys presents this Exquisite Mini 1/18-scale Brown Alien Warrior! Featuring a high level of articulation with movie accurate details, this super articulated Alien Warrior stands about 4 1/2″ tall and comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box."