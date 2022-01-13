Hiya Toys Reveals Judge Dredd Judge Fear Figure and Shipping Updates

Hiya Toy is back with another reveal for their brand new 2000 A.D. Judge Dredd 1:18 scale figures. We have already seen Judge Dredd, Judge Death, and now a new Dark Judge arrives with the full official reveals of Judge Fear. Standing at just 3.75" tall, this figure features 16 points of articulation, high amounts of detail, and will even have a nice fabric cape. Pre-orders for this Judge Fear figure are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him here when he does go live. Hiya Toys also gave collectors a nice update on the entire line with shipping updates which consist of:

Judge Dredd (1:18) Q2 2022

Judge Death (1:18) Q2 2022

Judge Mortis (1:18) Q3 2022

Lawmaster Vehicle (1:18) Q4 2022

Judge Dredd (1:12) Q2 2022

Judge Death (1:12) Q3 2022

Judge Mortis (1:12) Q4 2022

I am more excited to see the 6" figures that Hiya Toys has planned for this line with Dredd, Death, and Mortis. If their 1:18 scale figures are this detailed, I can only imagine what the bigger version will consist of. We still have a couple of months before we even get a look at the Judge Dredd version, but until then, collectors can find all of the Hiya Toys figures right here. Be sure to check out the other 1:18 scale line with Aliens, Predator, and RoboCop.

"Releasing in the second quarter of 2022, Judge Fear comes with 16 points of articulation, shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, utility belt with dimension jump, and his imposing winged helmet. The figure will come shipped in an attractive protective cardboard window box. Fear is the next in the brand new range of fully poseable 1:18 figures announced in November 2021, drawing on more than four decades of ground-breaking comic books set in the world of the classic character created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra in 1977."

"Due to pressure on international shipping caused by the pandemic, the Judge Dredd and Judge Death 1:18 figures are now due to ship Q2 2022, Judge Mortis will ship in Q3 2022 (available to order from Q1 2022) and Dredd's iconic motorbike, the Lawmaster, will be available as a set to order from Q2 2022 and hit shelves in Q4 2022. The 1:18 line will be followed by a 1:12 (six-inch) line with Judge Dredd (available to order from Q2 2022), Judge Death (available to order from Q3 2022), Judge Fear (available to order from Q3 2022) and Judge Mortis (available to order from Q4 2022)."