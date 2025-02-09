Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unveils New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Scylla Figure

Coming to life from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a new Titan has arrived at Hiya Toys as Scylla rising up to the surface

Article Summary Hiya Toys introduces Scylla, a striking titan from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, to its toy lineup.

Scylla's design features crab-like legs, octopus elements, and spike-covered limbs for a menacing look.

This 6” Scylla figure boasts articulated joints and a new body, perfect for MonsterVerse collections.

Pre-order Scylla now for $51, with a March 2026 release, and add terror to your Godzilla collection.

Scylla is yet another terrifying Titan seen in Godzilla x King: The New Empire, which was awakened by King Ghidorah in the previous film. This Titan is a giant armored cephalopod that has captured the horrors of the sea in a creepy yet kaiju-inspired fashion. From its crab-like legs with crustacean and octopus elements and even spike-covered limbs, this creature will put fear in those snacks upon. After the aftermath of King of the Monsters, it is time to clean up the messes that are unleashed around the world, with Scylla being one of those monsters. Godzilla would soon confront the kaiju in Italy, leading to its ultimate demise. This Titan is now back as Hiya Toys adds it to their MonsterVerse Exquisite Basic Series, coming in at nearly 6" tall. Faithfully sculpted right off the screen, Scylla has a new body design with articulated joints, a spiky body, and claws. It looks like seafood is on the menu for your Godzilla collection, with pre-orders already going live for $51 and a March 2026 release.

Scylla – Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released in 2024. In the film, Kong and Godzilla thrust into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans. As one of Titans, Scylla's appearance is a fusion of various biological traits. With crab-like legs combined with features of octopuses and crustaceans, its massive claws and terrifying appearance evoke fear. In the film, Godzilla predicts Scylla's path and engages in a fierce confrontation with it in Italy."

"Due to an overwhelming strength gap, Scylla is struck down by Godzilla and subsequently falls silent. Scylla stands 15CM tall, crafted with attention to detail, based on original CG data, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Scylla's appearance from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, showing very detail of Scylla's imposing Titan appearance, faithfully recreating armored body, shell, and six slender, spike-covered limbs.

