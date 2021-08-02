Hot Toys Reveals What If…? Spider-Man Zombie Hunter Figure

What If..? is the next Marvel Studios arc that will explore the massive Multiverse that Sylvie created. This animated series is already starting to get a lot of collectibles with Pops from Funko and even figures for the Marvel Legends line. Hot Toy is taking it up a notch as they reveal their first Marvel Studios What If…? figure with Zombie Hunter Spider-Man. Standing 12 inches tall, this mysterious version of the webs linger is donning Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation with a fusion of the MCU style. No one knows what this Zombie Hunting Spider-Man story will consist of, but fans will be able to bring him home with incredible detail from Hot Toys.

No unmasked head sculpt is included, but Spider-Man fans will get three interchangeable eyepieces. He will also feature 30 points of articulation, swappable hands, web effects, and a beautifully crafted outfit. The Multiverse is about to get explored in a way we have never experience before, and Spidey fans will not want to miss out on adding this "variant" to their collection. The Marvel Studios What If…? Zombie Hunter Spider-Man is priced at $270 and set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be on the lookout for more What If…? figures coming soon…

"What If…? Zombie Hunter Spider-Man 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – It's a week away! Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, is taking fans on an adventure to explore pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Therefore to prepare fans for the upcoming release, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce Zombie Hunter Spider-Man as the first 1/6th scale collectible figure from What If…? collection. Meet your favorite characters in the looks you've never seen them before!"

"Expertly crafted based on the appearance of Zombie Hunter Spider-Man in the soon-to-be-released animation series, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple interchangeable right eye pieces to create different combinations of expressions; a greatly poseable figure body; finely tailored Zombie Hunter Spider-Man suit following the classic blue and red color scheme with a Cloak of Levitation in burgundy; a number of interchangeable hands for signature poses; assorted web effect accessories, and a dynamic figure stand. Kick start your collection on What If…? with the new Zombie Hunter Spider-Man figure now!"

The 1/6th scale Zombie Hunter Spider-Man Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Zombie Hunter Spider-Man in What If…?

One (1) newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of expressions

Approximately 30cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of cobweb swinging hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Costume :

One (1) red and blue colored Zombie Hunter Spider-Man Suit with grayish black trims, cobweb pattern and black spider emblem on chest

One (1) pair of silver colored web shooters

One (1) burgundy-colored cloak (Cloak of Levitation) (embedded with bendable wire & magnetic feature)

Accessories:

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A dynamic figure stand with series logo and character nameplate