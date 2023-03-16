Indiana Jones and Henry Jones Sr. Enter the Last Crusade with LEGO Adventure awaits master builders as the world of Indiana Jones returns to LEGO with a nice assortment of sets right from the films

Professor Henry Jones and Henry Jones Sr. are back together again for LEGO's latest Indiana Jones set. Coming right from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, a new father-and-son adventure awaits. This set comes in at 387 pieces and features the chase between Indy and the plane that is after the diary. Three minifigures are included with Indiana Jones, Professor Henry Jones Sr., and a fighter pilot. Both vehicles are packed with details from the plane featuring a has propeller, stud shooters, and removable wings. Indy is driving a vintage convertible that will have a chest with pistol and umbrella accessories hidden inside. It is nice to see Indiana Jones return to LEGO once again, and this set will be for both adult and kid collectors. The Last Crusader Fighter Plane Chase is priced at $34.99, set for an April 2023 release, and can be found right here.

The Search for the Holy Grail Continues with LEGO

"LEGO® Indiana Jones™ Fighter Plane Chase (77012) comes with everything kids aged 8+ need to enjoy hours of creative play. The playset features a brilliant fighter plane with a propeller, 2 stud shooters and removable wings, plus a supercool vintage convertible car with a chest in the back containing an umbrella and a pistol.The building set comes with 3 minifigures: Indiana Jones with his famous whip, his father Professor Henry Jones Sr.™ holding a diary, and a fighter pilot so kids can play out a famous chase scene from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movie."

Indiana Jones™ plane and car playset – Kids have all they need to relive action from the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movie with this LEGO® Fighter Plane Chase (77012) playset

3 minifigures – Includes Indiana Jones™ with his famous whip and his father Professor Henry Jones Sr.™, holding a diary, to ride in the buildable car toy, plus a fighter pilot to fly the buildable plane toy

Packed with features – The fighter plane has a propeller, 2 stud shooters and removable wings; the vintage convertible car includes a chest in the back containing an umbrella and a pistol

Gift idea for kids aged 8+ – This 387-piece action toy can be given as a birthday or holiday gift and lets kids enjoy a build-and-play experience with their parents or friends

Portable play – This set measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide, so kids can play with it at home or take it with them on playdates