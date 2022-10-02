Indiana Jones Kicks Off Hasbro's Adventure Series, Pre-Orders Are Live

Indiana Jones is back as Hasbro revealed a new line of 6" figures titled the Adventure Series. This new line kicks off in 2023 and is a perfect year for it as Indy is back in theaters! We already showcased this whole wave, and collectors can check out that announcement here. While the whole wave is set to release in April 2023, some of the figures are getting pre-orders right now. Indiana Jones is one of those figures, and he looks incredible. Hasbro did not hold back with this line with fantastic sculpt, likeness, and accessories which I really appreciate. Indiana Jones will be featured in his appearance in Raiders of the Lost Ark and will come with a satchel, two different whips (rolled up and action), a pistol, and Golden Idol. Hasbro has also given fans new hands for this line which is a subtle change, but a change nonetheless.

As for Indiana Jones Adventure Series packaging, Hasbro continues its new green no-window designs. All is not lost, though, as new artwork is shown on the box, and each character gets their own mural, and I love it. Indy kicks off the new Adventure Series in style, and if you unite all the figures in Wave 1 you can build the Ark of the Covenant! Hasbro is really putting a lot of detail and work into this line, and it already is providing more than the Ghostbuster Plasma Series. Let's hope they keep the punches coming, and pre-orders for Indy are live at most retailers like here for $24.99. Stay tuned for more information on Hasbro's new Indy line as it is revealed.

It's Not the Years, Honey. It's the Mileage

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). The INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

"Includes figure, detachable extended whip, coiled whip, pistol, satchel, idol accessories, 2 pairs of additional hands, and 2 Build An Artifact pieces. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant. Available for pre-order today on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada, and select European markets at 6pm ET for all fans. Also available at Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys and BigBadToyStore."