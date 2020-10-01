Iron Man Mark 50 Armor Gets New Life-Size Statue from Queen Studios

Iron Man Mark 50 is blasting on in with Queen Studios' latest high-end collectible statue. Coming out of Avengers: Infinity War is a brand new life-size Iron Man Mark 50 Statue that is limited edition and has a release of 66 pieces worldwide. Iron Man is sporting his newest and latest high tech armor that we see when he is ready to take on Thanos on Titan. Iron Man stands over 7 foot tall and features multiple LED pieces which can be found in certain parts of his armor as well s his base. Die-hard fans can even add a little flavor of their own with their own customized nameplate that will display with the life-size statue. I am not sure why there is a specific number of 66 statues being released but either way, this is a truly unique collectible that will easily be the highlight of any fans Marvel or Iron Man collection. Queen Studios has not unveiled pricing just yet but I can imagine we are looking somewhere in the $1000 price range. Pre-orders are not live just yet but Queen Studios did unveil that they will be doing live on October 3rd and they will be found here. These life-size Iron Man Mark 50 Statue is set to release this year between November and January 2021.

Tony Stark's Iron Man suits of armor have become icons in their own right. With each iteration, he packs in a new feature and a new update with cool new designs. In total, Tony has designed 85 Iron Man suits. Among them, the Mark 50 is one of the most important as it possesses some of the most advanced technology and weaponry that Stark has ever created.

ABOUT THE STATUE

The Queen Studios Iron Man Mark50 1:1 Statue includes all the features that an Iron Man fan could dream of. The MK50 base includes a sleek design with intricate detailing and internal lighting. While his metallic red, gold, and silver-colored armor is expertly painted and sculpted with striking likenesses, including light-up functions scattered throughout the suit and in Tony's new arc reactor. The final piece sees Iron Man with his arms and fists clenched, his head turned with a heroic gaze, and the nano-booster wings open behind. There is no question that he is ready to do battle!

Edition Size: 66

Material: Polystone

Special Features: Internal Lighting

Size: 112 cm (W), 216 cm (H)

Pre-order Starts: October 3rd

Estimated Delivery Date: November 2020 to January 2021

SPECIAL FEATURES

Like Tony Stark, the Queen Studios team aim to improve with every new Iron Man armor. For this statue, our team will employ the latest and most advanced techniques to make the paintwork look even more life-like and realistic. Collectors that order this limited edition statue can expect one of our best collectibles yet. To make our first 1:1 scale statue even more unique and memorable, you can also order a customized nameplate with your name included separately. This means that this statue will be made uniquely for you! Finally, to celebrate Queen Studios' second anniversary, every order includes a limited edition second anniversary T-shirt. In total, there will be only 66 statues available, so don't miss it!