Iron Giant Bolt Figure And Puzzle Now Available From Mondo

Iron Giant love is starting to gain a lot of steam with collectors. One of the companies putting out the best collectibles from the film is Mondo. They have had some truly great items up, including these two, which were previously available and they are giving us the chance to grab again. First, and awesome 1000 piece puzzle featuring artwork by DKNG. The other is a reissue of the vinyl bolt they released a long time ago. It was actually the second piece the company ever made. Both are up for order now here. You can check them out below.

Mondo Iron Giant Items Are Always A Treat

"Few animated films of the past century or so have remained as firmly lodged in our hearts and minds as THE IRON GIANT. The debut feature from writer/director/Pixar hero Brad Bird is an impossibly poignant exploration of humanity (as experienced through a giant robot), and is genuinely destined to remain a favorite for decades to come. We step into the world of THE IRON GIANT every chance we get, and two of our past releases have remained in such high demand that we're making them available again to any humans and/or machines who need 'em. Both products are available now in our Iron Giant Collection."

"A life-sized replica of the wayward piece of The Iron Giant, designed exactly as seen in the film. The Bolt is 6.5 inches in length, with authentic details that ensure the Giant will be coming to your door searching for it at any moment. Now in its most affordable version, it's the perfect-sized home piece to show that there's always hope for the future."

"Construct your very own metal man and celebrate one of the greatest animated films ever made, director Brad Bird's THE IRON GIANT. DKNG's glorious 2016 Mondo poster is reprised in this 1000-piece 20"x28" puzzle – but it doesn't have to be a puzzle. Once you've pieced it together, you can choose to put it away, or you can frame it on your wall…You choose."