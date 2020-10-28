Iron Man Mark XXI (Midas) Armor Lands at Hot Toys

Hot Toys has announced a new Iron Man 1/6th scale figure is joining their Marvel collection. The XXI Midas armor has arrived in all of its golden glory with this piece. Coming straight out of Iron Man 3, this suit can be seen during the House Party Protocol scene in the film. Painted in different shades of silver and gold, the Midas armor will make any fans collection really shine. The diecast figure will feature LEDs in his helmet, chest, back, and other parts of the upper body giving fans the most with figure. The armor pays a nice tribute to the original armor that we saw in the original Iron Man film. The detail and articulation in this figure are perfectly captured will be able to be posed in most of the classic super hero poses one can imagine.

Hot Toys is quite notorious for favoring Iron Man designs over any else. But when they dish out something like this I can see why. The House Party Protocol showcased a massive amount of new suits and now fans can bring them home. This golden wonder will definitely stand out in your growing Iron Man collection. Hot Toys did not announce a release date or price just yet. Just like most 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure fans will be able to find them here when live.

"Midas' Iron Man Mark XXI, debuted in Iron Man 3, was a fully loaded high-altitude suit created by Tony Stark, activated during the battle against Aldrich Killian when Tony ordered J.A.R.V.I.S to initiate the "House Party Protocol". Pays great homage to one of Tony's very first costumes, Hot Toys is delighted to unveil today the Mark XXI (Midas) in 1/6th scale collectible figure from Iron Man 3 as a Hot Toys Exclusive item. Painted in different shades of metallic gold and silver, the overall appearance of the highly-detailed figure has elevated with additional chrome painting to bring out the finer armor details."

"The Iron Man figure made in diecast is crafted based on the image of Midas in Iron Man 3, has faithfully reproduced the distinctive design of the suit features a LED-light up helmeted head; LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, back and Arc Reactor on chest; signature armor beautifully painted in mixed shades of gold, silver and bronze color; a variety of interchangeable armors parts, hands of Iron Man's iconic poses; and a dynamic figure stand with movie logo. This lustrous suit will surely stand out in your House Party Protocol collection! Iron Man 3 1/6th scale Midas (Iron Man Mark XXI) collectible figure is available only in selected markets. Check with your local distributor for details."

Specifications

Product Code: MMS586D36

Product Name: Mark XXI (Midas)

Height: Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

The 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark XXI (Midas) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark XXI (Midas) in Iron Man 3

A helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Multitude layers and shades of metallic gold and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

Part of the armors are specially applied with shiny gold, silver, bronze chrome painting

LED- lighted circular-shaped Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

Two (2) sets of interchangeable shoulder armors (normal and missile firing)

Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm armors (normal and missile firing)

One (1) pair detachable forearm rockets

Two (2) sets of interchangeable thigh armor (normal and missile firing)

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Articulated flaps at the back of armor on legs