Harry Potter Returns to Year One With New Iron Studios Statue

The year 2021 marks the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone and Iron Studios wants to honor the event. The company has recently been released Wizarding World statues, and now we take a trip back to year 1. We have already seen 1/10 scale diorama statues of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, and now it's time for Harry Potter himself. Standing 6.6" tall, the Boy Who Lived is displayed holding his wand on a Hogwarts styled base. The statue will connect with both Rob and Hermione statues allowing fans to create a truly unique diorama for tenor magical collection. The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $99.99. The trio is all set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Somewhere in Scotland is Hogwarts, a school for young people aged 11 to 17 with special mystical skills. Hogwarts is divided into four houses, a type of fraternities, where each student is guided by a magic hat that, by virtue and characteristics, selects which house the student belongs to. Wearing his first school uniform consisting of a plain white shirt, red tie, grey sweater and pants, black shoes, and a plain black cape with the coat of arms on his left chest, Iron Studios presents the young Harry Potter as in his first appearance in theaters, in the film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" of 2001."

"The statue is faithful to the features of actor Daniel Radcliffe as a boy, and "Harry Potter Art Scale 1/10 – Harry Potter" features him holding his magic wand over a base, with the floor of the halls of Hogwarts. The figure is part of a diorama that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter's debut in the movies and can be displayed both individually and alongside the other figures that make up the scene."