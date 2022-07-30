Iron Studios Has the Power with New Masters of the Universe Statue

Masters of the Universe has really exploded in the past couple of years with new shows and plenty of incredible toy lines. Not only is the series a part of many childhoods, but it is one of those brands that helped build up the toy world in the 80s. Mattel has really kept the Origins line going at full force, and while the figures are fantastic, it is always nice to have something static. Iron Studios has the power this time as they continue their magical Masters of the Universe statue line. A new limited edition hand-painted He-Man piece has arrived in standard and deluxe form. This statue brings the iconic phrase "I have the Power" to life as he holds the Power Sword up high.

We are showcasing the Deluxe Version here, which includes an added dynamic base as our hero stands at the entrance of Grayskull with the castle gate behind him, adding a whole lot more character. Two different bodies for He-Man are included allowing Masters of the Universe fans to showcase different iconic power stances. This is one statue that brings the character to life, and the deluxe version is priced at $265. Pre-orders are live right here, with the power arriving to your collection in Q3 2023.

"On the distant planet Eternia in the center of the universe, in front of a mystic secular castle with the entrance in the shape of a skull, a muscular warrior with tanned skin and long golden hair raises his magic Power Sword, proclaiming his mantra, calling down beams and rays of pure energy that transform him into the most powerful man in the universe. Uttering the words "By the power of Grayskull …" the young Prince Adam transforms and asserts "… I have the power!" while gaining the form of a giant barbarian and becoming the defender hero of the secrets of Castle Grayskull."

"One of the most awaited statues by fans and collectors since the announcement of the release of their MOTU line, Iron Studios proudly present "He-Man Deluxe – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", with the iconic protagonist hero from Masters of the Universe replicating his unmistakable transformation scene on a stylized pedestal of the gate from Grayskull."

"Iron Studios will also bring a regular version, "He-Man – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", with the hero over a pedestal of the entrance of Grayskull, but without the stylized set of the castle gate in the background."

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 13.4 in (H) x 9.4 in (W) x 8.2 in (D)

Product Weight: 7.4 lbs

Includes extra torso

MSRP: USD 249,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023