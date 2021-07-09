Iron Studios Reveals Final Black Widow Statue With Natasha Romanoff

Iron Studios is finishing off their Battle Diorama Black Widow statue series with the leading herself, Natasha Romanoff. Fans have been waiting patiently for over a year to see this Avenger in her very own solo film, and they could not be happier that it is here. This film is long overdue, and it will be great to hit the theaters again to watch the MCU in style. Iron Studios is celebrating the only way they know how by finishing off their Black Widow statue series reveal with the leading lady. The Black Widow is ready for her close up as she stands on a damaged base posing in a heroic stance. She is wearing her black costume, and it is beautifully detailed and recreated straight from original movie references. Natasha stands 8.3" high, and she is equipped with her new extendable batons that also make their appearance in the Black Widow film.

This 1/10 scale statue series is part of an ongoing Battle Diorama Series from Iron Studios which will allow Yelena Batova and the Red Guardian to connect to her statue. Taskmaster has also been unleashing, making him another perfect companion statue to display these new Marvel heroes with. The Natasha Romanoff BDS Art Scale 1/10 Marvel Studios Black Widow Statue is priced at $139.99 and set to release between June – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live for her here, and be sure to check out the other companion piece to fins of the set.

"Natasha Romanoff BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Black Widow"

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama

Product dimensions: 8.3" (H) x 4.3" (W) x 5.1" (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022