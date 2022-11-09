Is Hasbro's Price Increase Hurting the Future of Collecting?

Collecting toys has definitely changed this year in more ways than one. One of the biggest changes that have been in the mouths of collectors is the new windowless packaging. Companies like Hasbro have decided to go with the new greener design by removing the plastic from the outside as well as the inside. However, that is not the only change that has arisen in the collecting world, as tons of retail inflation has taken over. The world is not in a good place, and with shipping issues and materials increasing in value, the market feels the pain. Lines like Star Wars: The Black Series, Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, and Marvel Legends are pricer than ever now.

It is no mystery that Hasbro has revealed a profit loss, showcasing an influx of inventory and a decrease in purchases. This is not a surprise, and everything besides collectibles has gone up, and now it is cheaper just to pay for the shipping for online purchases over gas prices. These increases have definitely impacted collectors, and I think it is making collectors think twice before buying. Higher prices and fewer accessories are more common, and last year, figures like Marvel Legends could be found between $19.99 – $22.99. Now the standard retail price is $24.99, and retailer exclusives are at $27.99. Even convention exclusives are about $30 now, and deluxe figures like Ironheart or Dark Troopers are coming in at around $35.

Boba Fett Coming in Hot with a Price Increase

I do understand manufacturing costs can go up, but there is a limit on what a figure should cost. Fans were recently mind-blown by the latest price for the new Vintage Collection figures like the new Scout Trooper with Bike Bundle and the new Kenner-inspired Boba Fett. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, these 3.75" figures come in at $21 and $45! This is a massive increase from the standard $12.99 price tag or deluxe Vintage cost, and sadly, they will sell. Many fans might turn away, but giving out a popular figure for an increased price is just a robbery.

It is both a great time and a bad time to be a collector, and Hasbro is not helping fans in the slightest. From messed up releases date to massive amounts of inventory, figures are on shelves once a week and then discounted the next. These new Star Wars figures are an example of what not to do and where the future of collecting should go. These mighty prices will only hurt Hasbro in the end, as many figures will sit on pegs, not due to lack of popularity but the price. It is all up to Hasbro on what they will do next, but hopefully, we can see a change, even if it is a lower price point and a wave of figures coming out once a quarter rather than massive waves here and there. In the end, we are all collectors, we love toys, but when it is too hard to buy a single figure, then something has to change.