Jurassic World Icons Compsognathus Statue Debuts by Iron Studios

Nothing can stop Iron Studios as more Jurassic World Icons statues are on the way. We have already seen the T-Rex and Velociraptor Blue, but now things are getting ridiculously small with A Lost World: Jurassic Park, and they even have a kill count. These vicious little dinosaurs are deadly in a pack, and some hoe Iron Studios have captured these beauties in a 1.8" tall statue. The Jurassic World Icons collection is really standing out here with some truly remarkable statues at a fraction of the price and size compared to so many others out there. The Compsognathus is quite tiny, so it is remarkable that Iron Studios captures all its details perfectly at this size. The Jurassic World Icons Compsognathus is priced at $50, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are located here. I expect more dinosaurs to arrive in the coming months, so be on the lookout for more of the Park to come to life right before your eyes.

"Based on the eponymous novel by Michael Crichton, the awarded filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and Universal Studios astonished the audiences worldwide in 1993 with the premiere of Jurassic Park in the movie theaters. Huge fans of the franchise, maintaining a successful partnership that started in 2017, Iron Studios present their new collection Jurassic Park-Icons, with miniature statues over stylized pedestals with their logo, that meticulously bring the same realistic details on its anatomy and painting as seen in their larger-scale conterparts."

"Besides creating an opportunity for fans and collectors to expand their collection with new replicas of their most beloved Dinosaurs, this new line will bring new collectors, introducing an accessible cost-benefit format, both in price and size, impressing with its richness in detail and standard of excellence and quality that are trademarks of Iron Studios."