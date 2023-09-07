Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: capcom, street fighter, Tamashii Nations

Kick the Competition with S.H.Figuarts Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li

Take to the streets with Tamashii Nations as they are back with a new updated rerelease from Street Fighter with updated outfits

Prepare to plug in that controller and start button mashing as Tamashii Nations has unveiled a new S.H.Figuarts figure. Coming right off the screen on the hit Capcom fighting game Street Fighter comes an updated rerelease. The deadly Chun-Li is back; this time, she is donning her electrifying outfit, as seen in Street Fighter 6! This iconic Interpol detective is ready to kick your collection into submission with intricate detail, from her signature spiked bracelets to her new shiny blue costume. Chun-Li will come with some swappable parts like three portraits (including one new), swap-out hands, and an effect allowing fans Street Fighter fans the ability to recreate her Hundred Leg move. This one pixel-perfect fighting game leaps on the screen with fantastic detail and articulation, giving Chun-Li fans the worthy Figuarts figure. Pre-orders arrive in the coming days with a February 2024 release, and she can be seen here in the meantime.

Chun-Li Knows No Mercy with S.H.Figuarts!

"From the world-famous fighting game monument "Street Fighter", "Chun-Li" from the early series appears! Colored in the image of the classic costume of "Chun-Li" that appears in the latest work "Street Fighter 6"! With both a wide range of motion and a natural form, it is possible to reproduce various special moves!"

"Colored with the image of the classic costume of streetfighter six. Chun-Li comes with an effect based on the image of Hyakurekyaku. You can also reproduce this gorgeous technique that seems to be a game character! It is possible to reproduce techniques such as Spinning Bird Kick without breaking at the natural seven form. A background she with a design of the stage in the game or the battle unfolds is also included! In addition a total of three types of replacement facial parts are included, including one new model."

Features

Main body

3 interchangeable faces

3 pairs of interchangeable hands (L/R)

Hundred leg effect set

Background sheet

