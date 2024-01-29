Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: invincible, kinetiquettes, skybound

Kinetiquettes Debuts New Bloody Invincible Statue Featuring Omni-Man

Omni-Man is ready to conquer the world and that means its to get his hands bloody and Kinetiquettes captures all the action

Article Summary Kinetiquettes reveals a graphic Omni-Man statue based on Invincible comics.

Omni-Man's 1/4 scale figure depicts the notorious Guardians' massacre.

Featuring interchangeable heads, the statue offers a standard or bloody look.

The Ambush Diorama is up for preorder, set to release in June 2025 for $805.

Prepare to experience the raw power and intense action of Skybound's Invincible comic series with Kinetiquettes' latest masterpiece. The Omni-Man 1/4 Scale Statue has arrived and captured a pivotal moment from the gripping storyline featuring the turn and true power of Omni-Man. Coming in at 20" tall, this brutal diorama showcases the deadly slaughter of the Guardians of the Globe in high-end bloody detail and dynamic poses. Omni-Man will come with two different head sculpts, allowing Invincible fans to display this Viltrumite with standard or bloody portraits.

This is one gruesome statue, as Omni-Man shows his true colors by killing the members of the Guardians of the Globe, and Kinetiquette captures it all. Depicted with War Woman's signature mace, this Viltrumite brutally shows no mercy on top of the base of Guardian's corpses. Aquarius does even get a full sculpt here as he meets his end against Omni-Man with one Invincible statue that Skybound collectors will not want to miss. The Omni-Man: The Ambush is priced at a whopping $805, he is set for a June 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Omni-Man: The Ambush Statue from Kinetiquettes

"Nolan Grayson is a Viltrumite better known as the "superhero" Omni-Man, as well as the father of Mark Grayson (Invincible) and husband of Debbie Grayson. This dynamic diorama depicts the pivotal fight in the first episode of Invincible, where Omni-man ambushes and kills the members of the Guardians of the Globe one-by-one. While swinging War Woman's mace, he brutally eviscerates Aquarius. The base of the statues are the piled-up corpses of the rest of the members of the Guardians. Claime this brutal and striking Invincible statue by Kinetiquettes for your very own today!"

The Omni-Man: The Ambush Dioramafeatures:

1/4 Scale

20.47 inches tall (52cm)

Made from Polystone/Polyurethan resin

