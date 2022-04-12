Kingdom Hearts Kairi Wields a Keyblade with New Square Enix Figure

Towards the end of Kingdom Hearts II, Sora's love interest and best friend Kairi got her very own Keyblade. We got to see her progress as a Keyblade wielder in some of the spinoff series as well as in Kingdom Hearts III. This year marks the 20 anniversary of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, and Square Enix is celebrating with some brand new 20th anniversary merchandise, including the new Play Arts Kai figure. Kairi is one of those figures as the heroine is ready to join Sora and Riku against Xehanort. This highly detailed figure brings the 3D character right off the screen and onto your shelves with an impressive sculpt and articulation.

Kairi will come with her Destiny's Embrace Keyblade, swappable hands, and two faceplates with standard and battle-ready expressions. Sora and Riku are also getting new Kingdom Hearts III Play Arts Kai figures which will pair perfectly with here. We already have plenty Keyblade wielder figures, but I do hope Lea is up next showing off this fan-favorite character with his new Keyblade as well. Pre-orders for the Kairi Kingdom Hearts III Play Arts Kai figure from Square Enix is priced at $199.99 and set to release in October 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and stay tuned for more Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary reveals as they are announced.

"Kairi, the Keyblade wielder and childhood friend of Sora and Riku from the KINGDOM HEARTS series, makes her appearance in the PLAY ARTS KAI line based on her design from KINGDOM HEARTS III! With a distinctive hair texture and gentle yet vivacious expression, this figure depicts Kairi after her growth Keyblade wielder training. You can see the beautiful attention to detail even in the vivid pink coloring of her pink top and skirt. Comes with two face options, including a smiling face and a battle face, additional hand parts, and Kairi's highly decorative Keyblade "Destiny's Embrace" to reenact various scenes from the story."

Features

8.03 x 2.68 x 1.73 inches (20.39cm x 6.80cm x 4.39cm)

Made of PVC

From Kingdom Hearts III

Highly poseable due to the utilization of flexible materials

Designers have paid close attention to expressing the minute details

Contents

Kairi figure

2 Interchangeable faces

3 Pairs of hands

Keyblade

Stand