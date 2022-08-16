Kondor Has Been Unshackled as Hasbro's Newest Fortnite Release

Hasbro's new Fortnite Victory Royale Series is fairly new, and honestly, the marketing for it is terrible. Hasbro should really be proud of this line with some impressive character with excellent detail and articulation. This line kind of just appears in-stores and online with no warning, which is very odd to me. The Fortnite world has a massive assortment of original characters, so each of these figures is pretty great to integrate into any collection out there. Some new Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures have arrived, like the arrival of Kondor (Unshackled).

Kondor is not taking any prisoners this time, and Hasbro loaded him with an impressive amount of detail. He will come with Oath & Sorrow Harvesting Tools that can be sheathed on his back, as well as his Spirit's Pact Back Bling. It is designed like this that really highlights the power of the Victory Royale Series, and even if you don't like the game, he just drips Star Wars Bounty Hunter vibes. The Fortnite Victory Royale Series Kondor (Unshackled) is priced at $24.99 and can be purchased right now here.

"Kondor drops off the Battle Bus and glides into the Victory Royale Series! This 6-inch action figure shows the popular character outfit in his Unshackled style with game-level deco and details. Comes with Oath & Sorrow Harvesting Tools, Spirit's Pact Back Bling, and weapon accessories. Pose out the Kondor (Unshackled) figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 4 accessories.

