Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, kong

Kong Returns with New 6" Godzilla x Kong Exquisite Hiya Toys Figure

Get ready for some monster mayhem as Hiya is back with a new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Exquisite Basic Series figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a 6" Kong figure from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in their Exquisite Basic Series.

Based on original CG data, the Kong figure is detailed with battle damage and multi-layered paint applications.

Kong comes with 3 head sculpts, interchangeable hands, and a battle ax, priced at $51 for a Q1 2025 release.

Pre-order the meticulously crafted figure capturing Kong's majestic stance from Hiya Toys' official site.

Beware the power of Kong! Forget about Skull Island; Hollow Earth awaits as Legendary Pictures continues the MonsterVerse with Godzilla x King: The New Empire. An old enemy of Godzilla's has returned, and Kong wants in on the action. Two titans collide once again for an epic new MonsterVerse figure, and Hiya Toys continues to bring these films to life. A new Exquisite Basic Series figure is on the way featuring Kong from The New Empire that comes in at 6" tall and is based on the CG data from the film. Kong is packed with detail capturing sculpted for as well as battle damage he has acquired over the years. Kong will come with three different head sculpts, three pairs of interchangeable hands, and is battle ax. The fury of this titan knows no bounds and he is priced at $51, is set for a Q1 2025 release, and pre-orders can be found through Hiya Toys.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series- Godzilla x Kong The New Empire

"Now Kong from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released this year. In the film, Kong and Godzilla thrust into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans. Kong stands 16cm tall, crafted with attention to detail, based on original CG data, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Kong's appearance from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, showing Kong's unstoppable and majestic stance."

"The figure is meticulously detailed, with multi-layered paint applications that highlight his silver-white fur, intimidating eyes, robust musculature, and battle-scarred chest, reflecting decades of combat. The intricate detailing gives the figure a lifelike quality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!