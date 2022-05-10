Kotobukiya Downloads New Mega Man Battle Network Model Kit

Mega Man is ready to join your collection with a new Model Kit action figure from Kotobukiya. This figure comes to us from his appearance in Mega Man Battle Network. Fans of the series will not have a problem creating some incredible poses with this figure as he comes with a great set of swappable parts. Kotobukiya included four different face parts with standard, smiling, and shouting expressions, as well as a masked part. Mega Man sure does love his weapons, and this figure will come with the Buster, Sword, Life Sword effect, and Cannon. The colors on our hero are great, and he will be a necessary figure for any fan of the Mega Man Battle Network series. This model kit comes right off the screen, and fans will be able to get him here for $74.99 with a. October 2022 release.

"Jack in!! MegaMan.EXE, transmit!" MEGA MAN BATTLE NETWORK earned its popularity with its new world and unique game system, which set it apart from past series and continues to have passionate fans today. From MEGA MAN BATTLE NETWORK, the protagonist and Lan Hikari's NetNavi, joins Kotobukiya's plastic model kit lineup! This model fully utilizes the technology cultivated in the existing MEGA MAN X plastic model series to create intricate individual parts."

"The employment of CAD engineering allows the character's proportions to be faithfully recreated while also maintaining an impressive range of articulation. Mega Man can be recreated as if he stepped out of the game or anime just by assembling the model! The extensive range of included items, such as the four different face parts that express his character, familiar attachments like the Buster, Cannon, and Sword, and impressive Life Sword effect parts will bring various famous scenes from the anime and game to life in the user's hands!"