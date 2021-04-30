Dead by Daylight The Wraith Stalks With New Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya is back with another killer for the hit multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. We have already seen two gruesome killers arrive with The Trapper and The Hillbilly, and now we are getting The Wraith. Capturing the likeness perfectly from the Dead by Daylight game, Kotobukiya has The Wraith standing on an Autohaven Wreckers-themed base. Covering in blood, gruesome detail, and texturized skin, this is one terrifying statue that will be a great addition to any Dead by Daylight collection. The Wraith and his deadly Wailing Bel are set to release in November 2020 and are priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are already live, and horror buffs can find links for this creature located here.

"Dead by Daylight – The Wraith Statue – From the groundbreaking multiplayer horror game "Dead By Daylight" comes a scale figure of the classic killer, The Wraith! The Wraith comes to life striking his signature weapon, the Wailing Bell. The slender proportions and slightly tilted head of this figure fully captures The Wraith's unique allure of horror mixed with a little bit of cuteness. From the texture of the skin reminiscent of bark from a birch tree to the slimy texture of blood stains, every element and texture of The Wraith is perfectly brought to life in a manner that can only be portrayed in a statue! Even his boss, now a weapon in his hand, is recreated with the finest details."

"The base design recreates the characteristic details of The Wraith's stage, "Autohaven Wreckers", in the game. With the blood seeping from the cracks of a crushed car, it will surely remind you of the tragedy that occurred and how this killer came to be. This eerie figure comes to life through the skilled hands of the sculptor MASATO OHATA, who is also a big fan of this series. Together with the addition of Norifumi Dohi (FRANKEN)'s details to the sculpt/paint, every element and texture of The Wraith is perfectly brought to life in a manner that can only be portrayed in a statue! Display him alongside the previously released The Trapper and The Hillbilly and a forest of mist may spread throughout your room."