LEGO Announces Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 Replica Set

Not only did Star Wars Jedi: Survivor get announced and revealed, but LEGO has announced a new set for the occasion. The companion droid BD-1 comes to life, with a new 1,062 piece set featuring the brick-built bot. BD-1 will stand 12.5 inches tall and is loaded with detail and features right off the screen. LEGO included posable joints and a head that can tilt as well as a compartment to store swim canisters. A mini LEGO BD-1 minifig will also be included for the display base and is a perfect construction set for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans. This game series has easily been a fan-favorite, and this popular droid deserves his own collectible and LEGO delivered. The Star Wars BD-1 Set is priced at $99.99 and set to ship on August 1, 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find theirs right here.

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players can relive their epic adventures when they build and display this LEGO® Star Wars™ version of exploration droid BD-1 (75335). The head of this posable brick-built model can be tilted back, forward and sideways for maximum cuteness. Fans will be delighted by other authentic details, such as the translucent elements on the back of the head that indicate BD-1's mood, plus a compartment for stim canister elements. An information sign and a BD-1 LEGO figure that can be attached next to the sign complete a charming centerpiece."

"This cool BD-1 building toy makes the best birthday or holiday gift for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans aged 14 and up and any collector of LEGO Star Wars droid build-and-display models. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there is a wide variety of sets to thrill fans of all ages."

