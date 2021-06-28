LEGO Announces Super Mario Bros. 2-Player Mario and Luigi Update

It has been quite some time since the world was introduced to LEGO Super Mario. Since the iconic plumber's LEGO launch in 2020, we have seen a lot of expansion sets, mini mystery packs, and even some special power-ups. Collectors have even received new characters like Yoshi as well as Luigi, who is finally coming late this year. With the announcement of Luigi. LEGO has also revealed that the Super Mario Bros. will be able to team up for new 2-player adventures for the LEGO Universe. Connected via Bluetooth, the Plumber Bros can team up and get extra coins from in-sync actions like jumping, flipping, and teaming up on enemies.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LEGO Super Mario | Team up for 2-player adventures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYt1v5_mSf8)

This is a pretty awesome feature that Super Mario Bros. fans are ready to use in the game and now they can capture that fun outside with LEGO. To help celebrate the event LEGO has even reveals new expansion sets, mini enemy packs, and power-ups are on the way. These sets will include:

Bowser's Airship Expansion Set (available to pre-order today) (99.99 USD/EUR)

Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set (29.99 USD/EUR)

Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set (39.99 USD/EUR)

Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (69.99 USD/EUR)

Frog Mario Power-Up Pack (9.99 USD/EUR)

Bee Mario Power-Up Pack (9.99 USD/EUR)

Character Packs – Series 3 (10 collectible Character Packs, including Galoomba, Parachute Bob-omb, Crowber, Boo, Amp, Torpedo Ted, Bony Beetle, 1-Up Mushroom, Scuttlebug and Swoop) (4.99 USD/3.99 EUR)

Each of these is set to release later this year and Super Mario fans can check out all of the upcoming sets here. The only LEGO set that is up for pre-order is Bowser's Airship that features an awesome design and loaded with iconic villains like Kamek, Goomba, and Rocky Wrench. Continue to expand your Super Mario Bros. collection with these awesome LEGO sets and be prepared for some Mario and Luigi team-ups later this year when the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course drops on August 1, 2021, which can be found here.

"The LEGO Group has announced a new unique social play experience that for the first time enables children and fans to connect LEGO® Mario™ and LEGO® Luigi™ figures for brand new 2-player adventures in the LEGO Super Mario universe. Perfect for family activities, this exciting feature will encourage even more social play, with two players able to enjoy the universe of LEGO Super Mario at the same time for new brick-built adventures."

Once connected via Bluetooth, 2-player adventures with LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi (or any combination of the two figures) are made possible. Now, children and fans can play as a team, collect extra digital coins by doing in-sync actions like walking, flipping and jumping, or work together to defeat enemies, complete challenges, share rewards or even by changing up the play and competing against each other. All Sets and Packs offer fans limitless ways to expand, rebuild, customize and create their own action-packed challenges and lots of creative fun in a highly-interactive experience that now features 2-player connectivity with LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi.