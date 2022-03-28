LEGO Debuts First Set for Disney and Pixar's Lightyear

LEGO surprised Disney fans this morning with the reveal of their first set for Disney and Pixar's Lightyear. The cinematic origin story of Buzz Lightyear is going to be an incredible journey, and Toy Story fans are excited. It looks like LEGO is also excited for the film with the first set for the upcoming Lightyear film with the XL-15 Spacecraft. The set will come in at 497 pieces and will feature a buildable ship as well as 3 Minifigures. Buzz and his new robot cat companion are of course included as well as two new characters we have not seen yet. Whether they are bad or good it is up to you, and this set is expected to go up for pre-order on April 26, 2022. Pre-orders will be found right here for $49.99 and Lightyear hits theaters on June 17, 2022. To Infinity and Beyond.

"This cool buildable spaceship toy features authentic details from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, the Buzz Lightyear origin story, such as an opening cockpit that fits the LEGO® Buzz Lightyear minifigure, and a removable fuel cell. The set comes with 4 characters from the movie and 3 weapons, including Darby's 'Mr. Boom' rocket launcher, so fans can recreate scenes from the movie. There's also a stand with an information plaque so fans of the movie can proudly display their model in their bedroom."

Buzz's spacecraft from the movie – Imaginations take flight as fans launch into space with the XL-15 Spaceship (76832) from Disney and Pixar's Lightyear

Role-play with Buzz and the team – Comes with 3 LEGO® minifigures, including Buzz Lightyear, a LEGO robot cat figure and 3 weapons. The craft features an opening cockpit and a removable fuel cell

Creativity takes off – Fans can fly the XL-15, imagine they're one of the ground crew preparing the craft for flight or role-play any number of fun space battles with the LEGO® minifigures and weapons

Gift for Buzz Lightyear fans – Creative birthday gift idea for fans aged 8+ who love space play and the Disney and Pixar Lightyear movie, the definitive Buzz Lightyear origin story

For play and display – This buildable model spacecraft comes with a display stand, and together they measure over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 10 in. (27 cm) long and 7 in. (18 cm) wide

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, lightyear, pixar