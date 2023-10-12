Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego, nintendo

LEGO Debuts New Animal Crossing Sets with Nook's Cranny and Rosie

Some New Horizons await as LEGO has debuted a brand new series of video game sets featuring the world of Animal Crossing

It is time for some new New Horizons adventures as LEGO debuts their latest video game construction sets. This new set of figures comes from the ever-popular and beloved franchise Animal Crossing! That is right, some of your favorite villagers are back and ready for some new brick-built fun with LEGO. Kicking things off first is none other than the loan officer himself Tom Nook, and the Nook's Cranny! The set will also feature the fan-favorite cat known as Rosie, who gets her own house. Tons of Animal Crossing Easter eggs are featured throughout the set with Bells, decorations, fruit, and much more. No one has really expanded on the villager aspect of the Animal Crossing franchise so LEGO has done something pretty amazing here. These new Animal Crossings sets are not expected to arrive until March 2024, but fans can check them out right here in the meantime with a $74.99 price tag. Be on the lookout for other sets coming soon too, with Isabelle, Kapp'n, Marshal, and more!

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House Come to LEGO

Bring the world of Animal Crossing™ to kids' rooms with the Nook's Cranny & Rosie´s House (77050) buildable toy. Girls and boys aged 7+ create scenes based on the Animal Crossing video game series, then take the role play in any direction they like as they invent creative new stories for the Tom Nook and Rosie toy minifigures. A great birthday gift idea for Animal Crossing fans, this set features recognizable details from the game series as they explore the shop where Tom Nook, a raccoon, sells items such as a DIY recipe card, flower seeds, fish bait and tools in exchange for iconic Bells."

"Girls and boys then join Tom Nook for tea at Rosie the cat's house, which is also full of familiar elements. Little builders rearrange the modular baseplates and move around the accessories to make the buildings look however they choose. With so many role-play and rebuild options, this customizable building toy lets kids spend time relaxing and being creative on their own or with parents and friends."

Detailed Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House set – Buildable toy sets from Animal Crossing™ that girls and boys aged 7+ who are fans of the video game series will instantly recognize and endlessly customize

Customizable kids' toy – Buildable toy comes with Rosie and Tom Nook minifigures, 2 iconic Animal Crossing™ buildings, lots of accessories and interchangeable baseplates

Buildable Animal Crossing™ toy – Visit Nook's Cranny to shop for tools or borrow Bells, then drop by at Rosie's for cupcakes, post a letter in the mailbox and help her rearrange her furniture

Packed with story starters – This set includes lots of iconic elements, such as a DIY recipe card, bulletin board, cupcake, fish bait, plus a tree with a surprise inside, just like in the game

Animal Crossing™ gift – This building toy makes a special-occasion or birthday gift idea for fans of the video game series and creative, open-ended play

Animal Crossing™ sets include digital building instructions – The LEGO® Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set

Put creative control into the hands of kids – Thanks to their modular baseplates and many accessories, versatile LEGO® Animal Crossing™ sets let kids decide the design of their display piece

Big fun for little builders – This 535-piece set measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

