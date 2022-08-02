LEGO Debuts New Star Wars Advent Calendar with 8 Mini-figures for 22'

It has just hit August and Christmas reveals are already here as LEGO announces their 2022 Star Wars Advent Calendar. The holiday celebration is already here with another fun calendar set that comes in at 329 pieces. A total of 8 LEGO Star Wars mini-figures will be included with holiday versions of C-3PO and R2-D2. Other figures include a Santa-themed Gonk Droid, B1 Battle Droid, Clone Trooper, and even a Darth Vader in a summer outfit from the upcoming Disney+ LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. Plenty of legendary Star Wars vehicles will also be built over the length of the calendar, like a Republic Gunship, ARC-170 Starfighter, the Bad Batch Shuttle, Hoth battle equipment, and much more. If you love Star Wars and LEGO, then these sets are for you, and they are priced at $44.99. They are expected to go up for pre-order on September 1, 2022, right here, and stay tuned for more Adventure Calendar LEGO sets also heading our way.

"Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters decorated with each other's portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa, and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+."

"A super holiday gift idea for Star Wars fans aged 6 and up, the calendar contains 16 mini builds, such as an ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, V-35 Landspeeder and a moisture vaporator. Kids will find assorted builds and accessories to play out Battle of Hoth stories, a Wampa cave in which the Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure can be hung upside down and a beach scene for Darth Vader on vacation. The LEGO Group has been recreating starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there is a huge variety of sets for fans of all ages."

2022 LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar (75340) – Build festive spirit during the Christmas holidays with this Advent calendar, featuring Star Wars characters, mini build toy vehicles and accessories

8 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters – C-3PO and R2-D2 in festive outfits, Darth Vader in a summer outfit, plus Luke Skywalker, a Clone Trooper Commander, Snowtrooper, Battle Droid and a Gonk Droid

10 mini build vehicles – Republic Gunship, Droid Trifighter, ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, Luke's Landspeeder, T-16 Skyhopper, V-35 Landspeeder, B-wing, TIE Interceptor and Hoth AT-ST

6 other mini builds – Moisture vaporator, a beach scene, ammo rack, Hoth defense turret, Hoth laser cannon and a Wampa cave

Gift idea for ages 6 and up – Give this 329-piece building toy as a Christmas holiday gift to kids. The characters and mini builds can be used with other LEGO® Star Wars™ sets for extra creative fun