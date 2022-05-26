LEGO Debuts Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Inquisitor Transport Scythe

Obi-Wan Kenobi finally premieres tomorrow, giving us new stories after the fall of the Republic. This is one Disney+ series that fans are extremely excited about, and I am with them. A new Star Wars series means new collectibles are on the way, and LEGO is here to help. This is the first Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi LEGO set to be revealed as the Inquisitor Transport Scythe is here. Coming in at 924 pieces, the Empire's deadly Inquisitors are hot on the trail of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and their new starship comes to life. Three minifigs are included with Kenobi, The Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister), and the Fifth Brother.

As for the Star Wars ship itself, LEGO has loaded this bad boy out with adjustable wings allowing for landing and flight display. The cockpit will open showing off some interior design and will hold the three Inquisitors. Ben is going to have his hands full with this set, and it will be a must own LEGO set for Star Wars fans of Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe is priced at $99.99. The ship takes off in August 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Kids can play out Jedi-hunting missions from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi with LEGO® Star Wars™ Inquisitor Transport Scythe (75336). This buildable toy starship has adjustable wings for flight and landing modes, 2 spring-loaded shooters and an access ramp. The cockpit opens for easy viewing of the detailed interior, which has 3 minifigure seats and storage clips for lightsabers. There are also LEGO minifigures of Ben Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister) and the Fifth Brother with lightsaber weapons for creative role play."

"A cool Star Wars gift idea for trendsetting kids aged 9 and up, the set includes printed building instructions. And check out the LEGO Building Instructions app, which has zoom and rotate viewing tools to enhance the creative experience. The LEGO Group has been recreating starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there is a wide variety of sets to inspire fans of all ages."

4 LEGO® Star Wars ™ minifigures – Ben Kenobi with a blue lightsaber, plus the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister) and the Fifth Brother, each with double-bladed red lightsabers

Authentic features – The Inquisitor Transport Scythe has wings that fold up and down for landing or flight mode, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a fold-down access ramp at the front

Easy access to the detailed interior – The top and sides of the cockpit open to reveal a pilot seat and 2 passenger seats for minifigures, plus storage clips for their lightsabers

Gift idea for ages 9 and up – Give this 924-piece building toy as a birthday present or holiday gift to kids who are into Star Wars : Obi-Wan Kenobi or just love Star Wars ™ starships

: Obi-Wan Kenobi or just love ™ starships For play and display – This buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ starship toy measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 14.5 in. (37 cm) long and 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and can be displayed between playtime missions