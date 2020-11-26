Build the Ferrari 488 GTE with New LEGO Technic Model

LEGO is racing on in with a brand new high-speed Technic model set. The Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse 51 has arrived with amazing detail perfect for any racing fan. This car model is packed with high-end detail that can please any fan with included front and back suspension, opening doors, a steering wheel that steers the car, and a V-8 engine that has moving pistons. LEGO even included original stickers and authentic colors that bring the car as real as possible in LEGO form. The Ferrari 488 GTE comes in at 1677 pieces and will scale in at 19 inches long, 8.5 inches wide, and 5 inches tall.

This LEGO Technic set brings your Ferrari love right from the track and into your hands. It is packed with a high amount of detail that any fan can truly appreciate. The LEGO set will even include a special instruction book that features exclusive content with details about the car and the AF Corse 51 team. The set is expected to go out for pre-order on January 1, 2021. The Ferrari 488 GTE will be priced at $169.99, and fans will be able to find them located here when live.

"Delivering prestigious wins for the Prancing Horse in the world's toughest endurance races, the Ferrari 488 GTE is a car unlike any other. Now you can create your own LEGO® Technic™ model version, complete with authentic design details – just like on the iconic original. With amazing attention to detail, this racing car model is a true expression of Ferrari's endurance racer. Features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel that steers the car. Original stickers and authentic colors add the perfect finish to this epic model. This set is part of a collection of LEGO building kits for adults who appreciate excellent design. A new hands-on project for yourself, or the ideal gift for a motorsport fan, this LEGO Technic building kit provides an immersive build with a beautiful display model to enjoy."

Immerse yourself in the exciting world of endurance racing, creating your own displayable LEGO® Technic™ model version of the iconic Ferrari 488 GTE racing car.

Authentic features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and functioning steering wheel.

With original race stickers and a faithful color scheme, the LEGO® Technic™ Ferrari 488 GTE "AF Corse #51" (42125) will take pride of place in the home or office of any motorsport fan.

Model measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 19 in. (48 cm) long and 8.5 in. (21 cm) wide.

Easily explore all the details packed inside, thanks to the opening doors and hood.

This set comes with a special building instruction book featuring exclusive content, including details about the car and the AF Corse 51 team.