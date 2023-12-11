Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Botanical Collection, lego

LEGO Ideas Gets Romantic with New Bouquet of Roses Floral Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a new Botanical Collection set with a Bouquet of Roses

The LEGO Icons Botanical Collection's popularity has swept across the nation, adding a dash of brick built elements to home decorating. So many of these sets have arrived from Potted Plants, Festive Flowers, and so much more. We things are getting a little romantic for their next set with the LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses. Coming in at 822 pieces, these roses are the perfect set for any date night, Valentine's Day, or special occasion and measure at 12" tall. The set will feature four roses in full bloom, with another four roses that are blooming and four that are still in bud form. LEGO even added four sprigs of baby's breath to bring to the bouquet to life. Each rose will have a brick-built stems ranging in size and are all easy to build. These flower sets are a great way to show your Brick Thumb and some floral flair to your home. The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses is priced at $59.99 and is set for a January 2024 release.

"Take time out with the LEGO® Icons Bouquet of Roses (10328) home decor building set for adults. Indulge in a mindful building project or treat a loved one to this timeless buildable bouquet – a perfect gift idea for Valentine's Day or any other special occasion. A joy to build, this LEGO bouquet depicts a dozen red roses, including 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud, with long green stems for vase display, plus 4 sprigs of baby's breath with small white flowers. Easy to assemble, the bouquet makes an elegant display for any space and is combinable with other sets from the LEGO Botanical Collection."

"This set comes with 6 brick bags and separate instructions for the 3 flowering stages, making it perfect for solo or group construction. A digital version of the building instructions is available in the LEGO Builder app. Discover a space for relaxation with the inspiring range of LEGO creative building projects designed specifically for adults."

Buildable home decor bouquet – Indulge yourself or join friends and family for a mindful project with the LEGO® Icons Bouquet of Roses building set for adults

What's in the box – This creative building set includes everything you need to craft a dozen red roses with long green stems, plus 4 sprigs of baby's breath with small white flowers

Blooming buds – The LEGO® Icons Bouquet of Roses building kit depicts roses captured at various stages of flowering, including 4 roses in full bloom, 4 blossoming and 4 in bud

A faux flower display – Add a splash of color to your home or office with this zero-maintenance bouquet of roses

Valentine's Day gift idea – Celebrate a birthday or any special occasion, or surprise a loved one with a gift designed for adult fans of LEGO® building sets, home decor and flowers

Build solo or with friends and family – This LEGO® Icons set comes with 6 brick bags and separate instructions for the 3 stages of flowering so it can be built as a solo or group project

Part of the LEGO® Botanical Collection – Discover a space for relaxation with the wide range of LEGO construction sets designed specifically for adults

Dimensions – The tallest rose in this 822-piece building set measures over 12 in. (31 cm) long

