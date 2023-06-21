Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: cinderella, disney, lego, tangled

LEGO Reveals Magical Disney Castle Set Coming in at 4,837 Pieces

LEGO is back and celebrating the magic of Disney with some new and impressive sets that featuring iconic characters from over the years

Bring home the magic of Disney with the help of LEGO and their new Disney Castle construction set. This is no ordinary set as it is a LEGO Shop Exclusive, will stand 31" when fully built, and come with a whopping 4,837 pieces. LEGO celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary in style with this impressive set that features new and old Disney Princesses. A total of 8 minifigures will be included from a variety of well-known Disney movies starting with some classics like Cinderella & Prince Charming from Cinderella and Snow White & Prince Florian from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, For modern princesses; LEGO has also included Princess Tiana & Prince Naveen from Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel & Flynn Ryder from Tangled. The Disney Castle will feature multiple levels that are full of rooms, from a grand ballroom, kitchen, bedroom, and tons of Disney Easter Eggs are included. LEGO's Disney Castle is not a cheap set either and comes in at a whopping $399.99 and will release on July 4 right here. For even more Disney magic, be sure to check out LEGO's upcoming Hocus Pocus cottage set seen here.

LEGO Brings A New Disney Castle to Life

"Share your love of Disney Princess characters and their partners with this LEGO® ǀ Disney: Disney Castle (43222) set. Based on several well-known Disney Princess movies, this detailed set showcases different rooms, classic Disney references, nostalgic details, plus a special time capsule commemorating 100 years of Disney movies, all in a unique castle designed for display. It also features a spinning dance floor in the grand ballroom and an 'enchanted' fireplace that rotates to reveal the iconic spinning wheel from the Sleeping Beauty movie."

"This premium, detailed LEGO set includes eight minifigures of well-known characters from beloved Disney movies – Disney's Cinderella, Prince Charming, Snow White, Prince Florian, Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder. The included minifigures can encourage younger kids' role-play fun, but the set isn't just a toy. This uniquely collectible castle also looks incredibly impressive on display."

Share the joy – Give any Disney Princess fan aged 18 and up a gift full of details to inspire creative joy with this LEGO® ǀ Disney: Disney Castle (43222) set

Display your build – This detailed set features 4,837 pieces that create a multi-level castle full of rooms, details, features, and functions to spark joy and nostalgia at every turn

Well-known characters – The set features 8 LEGO® minifigures: Disney's Cinderella, Prince Charming, Snow White, Prince Florian, Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder

Creative build – A challenging build full of hidden details for any Disney fan to enjoy. Explore the world within the castle as you bring it to life and create an impressive display piece to admire

Distinctive gift – The castle measures over 31.5 in. (80 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) wide and 13 in. (33 cm) deep, and makes a fun gift idea for yourself or anyone with a passion for Disney movies

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!