LEGO Reveals New Iron Man 3 Laboratory: Hall of Armor Set

LEGO has unveiled their latest MCU set as Iron Man's Laboratory comes to life as he takes on Aldrich Killian with his Hall of Armor

Killian Aldrich is back as the main big bad from Iron Man 3 is coming to LEGO with a new Marvel Cinematic Universe set. Aldrich is the founder of A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) and is seeking revenge on Tony Stark for past events. Since his rejection years ago, he has transformed himself using Extremis, a powerful nanotechnology that enhances strength, healing, and pyrokinesis. It is going to take an entire Hall of Armor to take down this big bad, and that is what LEGO is delivering with their new Iron Man's Laboratory: Hall of Armor set.

Coming in at only 384 pieces, this set will feature Iron Man armors with the MKVI, MK XLIII, and Iron Patriot and a buildable version of the Igor MK XXXVIII suit. Pepper Potts and Aldrich Killian minifigures are also included, along with a maintenance platform with three armor pads. This set is small and simple but will surely enhance any Armored Avenger collection by adding some new suits to your own Hall of Armor. Pre-orders for the LEGO Iron Man's Laboratory are already live for $54.99 with an April 2025 release date.

LEGO MCU – Iron Man's Laboratory: Hall of Armor

"The Iron Man's Laboratory: Hall of Armor (76315) building set takes young Super Heroes and fans of Marvel Avengers movies into Iron Man's iconic lab. Packed with LEGO® ǀ Marvel figures and cool features to inspire imaginative adventures, this kids' build-play-and-display set is an ideal gift for boys and girls aged 8 and up."

"The buildable LEGO ǀ Marvel toy features 3 armor pods and 3 Iron Man armor minifigures: the MK1, MK43 and MK6. The lineup is completed by Pepper Potts and the villain Aldrich Killian minifigures, a buildable Dum-E robot and a large, Igor Iron Man MK3 mech with movable arms and legs and a cockpit with room for a minifigure. Other features include a maintenance platform with 2 robotic-style arms and a large scanning device. There's also a fire extinguisher and 2 fire elements and 2 stud shooters for when the battle action begins."

